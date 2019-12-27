Police searching for carjacking suspect who stole car from Meadowbrook Mall

Bridgeport Police are looking for a man who stole a car from the Meadowbrook Mall Friday.

According to Sergeant Bart Sayers, they received a call from a 16-year-old girl at the mall in the JC Penny's parking lot.

The victim told police the suspect told her to get out of the passenger seat of the car, a black Kia Forte.

The man drove off with the car, Sayers said.

The suspect is described as a white man with a blue hoodie, black book bag and baggy pants, according to Sayers.

There is no word if the suspect was armed, Sayers said.