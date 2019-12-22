Police searching for man who robbed Calif. caricature artist

A California caricature artist thought they were dealing with just another customer at the Festival of Lights.

But when the exaggerated portrait was finished, it was clear the customer was a thief.

Police in Riverside said a man ran off with $500 belonging to the artist. Even so, he left investigators a clue.

He didn’t take the caricature he had just posed for. The artist offered it to the police, who then shared it on the department’s Facebook page.

“Do you recognize this caricature? And no, we are not kidding,” police said. “This caricature is of the suspect, but of course, has exaggerated characteristics and features.”

The suspect is a black male who was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white undershirt and red hat. Investigators said he is in his early 20s and stands about 5′1.

Anyone able to identify him is asked to call Detective Jeff Putnam at (951)826-2054.

