Buckhannon Police searching for missing man

The Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a missing man.

According to the city of Buckhannon, 58-year-old Ronnie Grumbine was last seen on August 30 at his home on Liggett Addition. Grumbine is possibly driving a Silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma with WV Handicap Registration plate of 37832.

Grumbine is 5'10" with gray hair.

Anyone with information about Grumbine are asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department at 304.472.5723 or the Upshur County Comm Center at 304.472.9550.