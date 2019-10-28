Police searching for vandals after neighborhood targeted

"Were they targeting my car or did this happen to other people," asked vandalism victim, Duwane Squires.

The letters 'ILC' are written on several houses and cars were also spray painted on their license plates and doors.

On Sunday morning Squires saw his license plate completely covered in black spray paint and other areas of his car marked up in green paint.

"When I talked to police they said that it had happened to several houses and cars in the neighborhood," said Squires.

On the western side of Buckhannon, on several streets including Boggess, Highland and Pinnell, cars and houses were targeted and police are asking for surveillance footage to find those responsible.

"We took 14 complaints, actual reports, and are actively investigating each of those," said Chief Matt Gregory with the Buckhannon Police Department.

Painted on some houses are the letters "ILC" with a circle around it. The pattern proves to residents and police that it was all done by the same person or group of people.

5 News: "Do you have fear that you'll be targeted again?"

"I don't know. I mean I guess it could happen again," said Squires.

The black and green paint leaving traces throughout the neighborhood and a mess for many people to clean up.

"A lot of people were using gasoline to get it off. I wasn't sure that was the best thing to use on the finish and luckily I didn't have much paint on the finish, but it did take it off of the glass and the license plate," said Squires.

"We have a few leads. We are analyzing some video surveillance. We're actively following up on that," said Chief Gregory.

No further damage was done to any of the cars or houses, but Squires says he's thinking about what he can do to be more safe in case he's struck again.

"Maybe I'll get me a security camera."

Police encourage anyone who has surveillance video, from around 1:30 Sunday morning, to turn it into police for their investigation.