Police shooting in South Beach; Miami Beach officer stabbed

A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood has left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other person hospitalized.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred Saturday night on Ocean Drive in the city’s famous Art Deco Historic District.

Authorities say the officer had been stabbed and was in stable condition.

Police said the other person was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators did not say what prompted the shooting.

