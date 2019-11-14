Police still investigating a bomb threat Wednesday that shutdown Gilmer Elem. School

GLENVILLE,W.VA. (WDTV)-- Police are investigating a bomb threat received by Gilmer Elementary School on Wednesday.
According to a press release from West Virginia Emergency Management, students at the school were evacuated Wednesday morning so the building could be secured and searched.
Police then swept the building finding no sign of a bomb or material to make one.
The press release goes on to say that students were returned to the school for the remainder of the day.
Glenville Police is continuing the investigation