Pompeo swears in new deputy secretary

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swore Stephen Biegun into the number two position Saturday morning after the Senate confirmed him Thursday.

Biegun's role is notable amid speculation Pompeo may step down to run for the senate. Pompeo has downplayed those rumors, but if he does step down, Biegun would assume his role in an acting capacity.

Biegun is taking over the deputy secretary role from John Sullivan, who is moving to Moscow as an ambassador.

Biegun has served as special North Korean envoy since last august.

