Poppy Planning provides prom needs to students

Those in grades 8 through 12 had the opportunity to find a prom dress for free and other prom needs for reasonable prices at the Elks Lodge.

Poppy Planning hosted the event in Morgantown.

Students had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive a free prom dress.

There were dresses available on consignment as well.

"I know it's very expensive when you go to prom and not everyone can afford to go to a regular dress shop and purchase a dress," co-owner of Poppy Planning, Janet Carr said.

"These dresses are available and in perfect condition, so might as well put them to good use," she said.

Carr said anyone who is still in need of a dress, or if any schools in the region are looking to host a similar event you can contact her at poppyplanningllc@gmail.com.

