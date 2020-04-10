COVID-19 funding opportunity for W.Va. higher education

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced potential funding on Friday for all West Virignia colleges and universities.

Technology and beauty schools are also included in this funding.

This was made possible the by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) signed by President Donald Trump.

“So many college students across our state have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” Senator Capito said. “This is an unprecedented interruption in their educational journey, and it is essential that we provide the support that they need."

The amounts listed below reflect the potential amount an institution may receive under this program and from which may choose to offer as Emergency Financial Grants to Students:

· West Virginia University – $20,174,232

· Marshall University – $9,003,939

· Fairmont State University – $3,426,559

· Shepherd University – $2,679,616

· West Liberty University – $2,246,663

· Concord University – $2,057,014

· West Virginia University - Parkersburg – $1,753,087

· West Virginia State University – $1,650,103

· Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College – $1,523,218

· Bridgevalley Community and Technical College – $1,445,025

· Glenville State College – $1,440,768

· Bluefield State College – $1,296,174

· West Virginia Wesleyan College – $1,242,558

· Blue Ridge Community and Technical College – $1,185,596

· Pierpont Community & Technical College – $1,154,797

· Alderson Broaddus University – $1,126,674

· Mountwest Community and Technical College – $1,129,207

· Davis & Elkins College – $980,322

· Salem University – $904,789

· Wheeling University – $766,653

· West Virginia Northern Community College – $732,317

· New River Community and Technical College – $688,982

· Bethany College – $582,649

· West Virginia Junior College – $506,663

· West Virginia Junior College – $470,415

· Ohio Valley University – $405,760

· Huntington Junior College of Business – $384,451

· Valley College – $328,669

· Carver Career and Technical Education Center – $307,983

· West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine – $247,036

· Appalachian Bible College – $238,981

· Valley College – $230,104

· International Beauty School – $213,159

· Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College – $211,888

· Huntington School of Beauty Culture – $189,254

· Morgantown Beauty College – $179,773

· Academy of Careers and Technology – $174,170

· Cabell County Career Technology Center – $160,620

· Charleston School of Beauty Culture – $151,472

· Garnet Career Center – $148,515

· James Rumsey Technical Institute – $138,292

· Fred W. Eberle Technical Center – $121,970

· Putnam Career & Technical Center – $106,383

· Fayette Institute of Technology – $106,163

· Mercer County Technical Education Center – $105,541

· Clarksburg Beauty Academy & School of Massage Therapy – $99,727

· Benjamin Franklin Career & Technical Center – $96,740

· Mon. County Technical Education Center – $93,681

· Meredith Manor Int’l Equestrian Centre – $93,719

· Mountain State College – $86,177

· Ralph R Willis Career and Technical Center – $73,861

· Roane Jackson Technical Center – $73,406

· Mingo Extended Learning Center – $59,512

· United Technical Center – $57,801

· Scott College of Cosmetology – $53,972

· Mountain State School of Massage – $47,967

· Mineral Co. Vocational Technical Center – $40,808

· Wood County Technical Center – $37,341

· Randolph Technical Center – $36,561

· B M Spurr School of Practical Nursing – $31,232

· West Virginia University Hospitals – $20,244

· John D. Rockefeller IV Career Center – $15,141

