Emergency Managers concerned with possible changes to management

Possible changes to the state's emergency management system is causing concerns for the counties emergency managers.

All 55 county managers met at the Windgate by Wyndham in Bridgeport Tuesday night to discuss their opinions on the changes and how it will affect how they do their job.

The managers said the changes would come from a legislation.

This legislation may alter how the state runs the department of homeland security emergency management.

They say this is a huge concern to them as it will affect how management manages emergency systems and personal for all local areas during times of disaster.

President of the Emergency Management Council, Dean Meadows explained that they're also concerned with their ties to the national guard.

"Right now were under a Governor's memo, that is under the National Guard and we're concerned about that because we work well with the National Guard, they are a support agency, they're not in this position where they should be running that agency. So that's a concern to us and we want to make sure going forward that they heard our concerns on that," said President Meadows.

The Emergency managers Conference will continue tomorrow and disperse on Thursday.

