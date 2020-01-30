Possible connection with smoking and sleep apnea

West Virginia leads the nation in tobacco use in adults. With smoking, there are several risks.

Officials with United Hospital Center say smoking in general increases your chance of developing diseases like cancer and lung disease. Using tobacco products before bed can cause harm to your health as well.

Officials say obstructive sleep apnea could possibly be linked to smoking tobacco products and e-cigarettes. Whether it is a direct cause or an association, smoking can irritate the passageways in your nose and throat which can cause swelling.

"Just the nicotine in the products is a stimulant, so using those products close to bedtime is going to disrupt your natural sleep rhythms and potentially contribute to the condition called sleep apnea," said Elizabeth Hess, M.D.

Hess says smoking is also the number one cause of lung cancer and it is the number one cause of cancer death in the country. Hess says if you want to quit smoking, she encourages nicotine replacement options like gum and patches. Others are medication already approved as well.