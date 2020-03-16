Postponing West Virginia’s primary election not yet under consideration

West Virginia election officials aren’t yet considering postponing the May 12th primary amidst coronavirus concerns.

Two states, Louisiana and Georgia, announced the postponement of their primaries in recent days.

But talks are underway in Charleston to consider what legislative action is needed to expand mail-in absentee ballots, according to a spokesperson from the Secretary of State’s office.

Secretary of State Mac Warner is working with legislative leaders along with officials from the Attorney General and Governor’s offices to see if a special session of the legislature is required to make such a move.

Online voter registration is still available through April 21st in order to cast a ballot in the May primary.

Some candidates for state offices have changed campaign plans in recent days, electing to hold town halls online instead of in-person and limiting access to events.

Louisiana became the first state Friday to announce it will postpone its election from April 4 to June 20. Georgia announced Saturday it will vote on May 19 instead of March 24.

Elections scheduled for tomorrow in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio are set to continue as planned.