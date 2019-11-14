Power washing his city: Fairmont man donating his services to clean up eyesores

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who loves pressure washing like Mitch Wood.

A man from Fairmont is donating the services provided by his power washing business to clean up eyesores in public places by using a custom cleaning solution he created.

The Fairmont businessman keeps one eye open to catch eyesores around his city.

"There are hundreds of them," he said. "You can't name them all."

While he can't name them all, he's making it his mission to clean them all.

Wood is volunteering his time and resources through his company Power Wash Bros to Fairmont and Marion County.

It's part of the beautification plan initiated by officials.

His first stop was Thursday at the Soup Opera, brightening up a sign that hasn't had much TLC in recent years.

But it's his method of pressure washing that makes what he's doing differently.

"There's old-school, and there's new-school pressure washing," he said

He's developed a unique cleaning solution that uses algaecides shot off with low to medium pressure.

The solution gets in every nook and cranny.

"You let it sit for ten minutes, it dissolves the algae and the dirt, and then you rinse it off with low pressure," Wood said.

He's working on securing a patten for his creation, Sudz-n-Dash, that's also available to the general public at his website pwbrs.com.

Any algae built up changes colors and slowly is eaten away by the algaecides.

His future plans include everything from cleaning off graffiti in public places like Palatine Park, to simply beautifying signs like the one outside the Soup Opera.

The ideal temperature for the solution, he said, is above 50 degrees. That's why much of his work will begin once spring rolls around.

In the end, it's not necessarily about the money or business for Wood.

"Yeah, I'd like to make money selling this nationwide," Wood said. "But as far as cleaning stuff up, it's the right thing to do. It's fun. I enjoy doing it."

Wood said he's also going to make his pressure washing solution available for free to any local non-profit. He'll also teach them how to properly use it.

A simple or tedious chore for some is his passion.

"If this isn't instant gratification, I don't know what is," Wood said.