Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Barboursville

The only Powerball ticket in the nation to match all five numbers Wednesday night was sold in Barboursville, West Virginia.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket worth $1 million was sold at Little General #5065 on Route 60.

The lucky ticket matched five numbers and missed only the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 2-4-7-43-56 and the Powerball was 22. The Powerplay was 4x.

The ticket holder or holders are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.

Another Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia for the same drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball number. That lucky ticket is worth $50,000 and was sold at the King Street BP in Martinsburg.

There were no jackpot winning tickets for Wednesday's drawing, so Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $277 million.