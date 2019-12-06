Pratt & Whitney invests $30 million in Bridgeport facility

Pratt & Whitney announced a $30 million investment in its engine services facility in Bridegport for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of PW800 engines.

According to a press release from Pratt & Whitney, the site will service the market leading PW814GA and PW815GA engines that power the Gulfstream G500 and G600 aircraft.

“As part of the next phase of the successful entry into service of the PW800, we have chosen the Bridgeport facility to provide MRO services for the engine family. This decision was based on the site’s wealth of technical expertise in business aviation engines and its excellent record in providing quality, speed and value for our customers,” said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, vice president, customer service, Pratt & Whitney. “Adding the game-changing PW800 engine to their repertoire of business aviation engines will equip and upskill the facility with high value service engineering jobs.”

“Pratt & Whitney’s decision to invest in their West Virginia site is incredible news and is a testament to the quality of our skilled workforce,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “This outstanding company has been an integral part of the West Virginia aerospace community since 1971 and we are thrilled by their ongoing commitment to our great state.”

Pratt & Whitney has more than 40 owned and designated facilities.