Pre-qualifier for state robotics competition held Saturday

Alderson Broaddus University was the place to be Saturday afternoon for elementary and middle school robotics teams.

It served as the venue for the pre-qualifier for the Vex IQ Robotics Competition Program which is managed by NASA IV&V Education Resource Center.

"We have 23 teams here competing from all over West Virginia. Some teams came from as far as Martinsburg in order to have an opportunity to qualify for the state championship, " says Todd Ensign, program manager fo NASA IV&V Education Resource Center.

Students built the robots they compete with. One student named Isaac for example, traveled two and a half hours to compete with his invention.

"We made a robot that can lift the cubes onto the platforms in the Vex IQ competition so we could get as many points as possible. These can also carry the other cubes across the platform," says Isaac.

Ensign says teams have a chance to move ahead in a variety of ways.

"First teams are paired together, and they earn a ranking, and then from there, they do elimination rounds. The top two teams who are playing together are the winning team or the winning alliance," says Ensign.

The state championship will be held on the first weekend of March at Fairmont State University.