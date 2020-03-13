Pregnant women have same level of risk as everyone else when it comes to the coronavirus

With cases of novel coronavirus popping up all over the world, people are trying to stay as safe as possible.

Health officials say the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to contract the virus.

When it comes to pregnant woman, they have the same risk factors as everyone else.

"There is not any difference between the pregnant woman, the non-pregnant woman and the general population," said Dr. Scott Naegele, an OB-GYN.

With the virus becoming more widespread, people are stocking up on items like Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer. Expectant mothers can use these items, too.

But Dr. Naegele says make sure to be in a well-ventilated area while doing so.

He says it is unlikely that a pregnant mother could pass off the virus while the baby is still inside the mother. It is also unlikely for the virus to be passed on to the baby during breastfeeding.

But new moms should also err on he side of caution and keep sick people away from their newborns.

For babies that are old enough to engage in play, surfaces can still be cleaned often -- just without the hard chemicals.

"You don't want to use things like Clorox or things that the baby will be putting in their mouth -- you may still want to boil things," Naegele said.

The doctor says information on the virus is always changing. So there is not much information available on how the virus affects pregnant woman. Doctors say for the time being, it's important to use as many precautions as possible.