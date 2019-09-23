How to prepare for the upcoming flu season

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average 8% of the U.S. population gets sick with the flu each year.

The best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated.

"I think it's critically important that everyone get a flu shot,"

Lloyd White, an administrator at the Marion County Health Department, says that while everyone who is unvaccinated is at risk to catch the flu, there are some who are more vulnerable.

"However if you're very young, or very old, if you have a suppressed immune system, it becomes critical that you get those,"

A typical flu season, White says, runs from fall all the way to spring.

"We see it mostly from the latter part of October through March, and that's usually the heavy flu season,"

According to the CDC, the flu virus spreads when those infected cough and sneeze, which is why being extra cautious about washing your hands frequently is so important.

"Avoid large crowds if you can, use cough and sneeze etiquette, use tissues and sneeze into your sleeve," said White "But above all the most effective is always going to be hand-washing,"

But overall, health officials like White say getting the flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.

"Getting the flu shot will decrease your risk of death from getting the flu,"

And for anyone who may be worried about costs associated with getting the vaccination, white says the health department accommodates most insurance types.

"We accept all types of insurances so there are no co-payments or deductibles, and if someone wants to pay in cash they certainly can,"