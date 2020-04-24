President Trump endorses Gov. Justice on Twitter

President Donald Trump is backing West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

President Trump took to Twitter Thursday evening, saying Justice is a "tremendous fighter" and has his "total endorsement."

"Governor @JimJusticeWV is a tremendous fighter for the incredible people of West Virginia," Trump tweeted. "Big Jim is strong on Life, the Second Amendment, and Building the Wall! With Governors like Jim, America will recover and get back to business. Jim has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Justice is running for reelection as Governor. The West Virginia primary was rescheduled to June 9.

