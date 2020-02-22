President Trump approves request for funding increase for West Virginia flood recovery

Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that his request to President Trump for an increase in the federal cost-share for 2016 flood recovery projects was approved. West Virginia leaders now can reimburse 90% of the costs of flood recovery efforts.

“This support is going to allow us, as a State, the flexibility we need to truly rebuild lives,” said Gov. Justice in a press release.

The funding is awarded by the FEMA Public Assistance grant program. The state was recently awarded $131,671,998.45 to rebuild two Nicholas County Schools. This award allowed West Virginia to cross the threshold to become eligible to raise the cost-share rate.

FEMA will provide the funds for the projects directly to West Virginia leaders.