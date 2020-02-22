President Trump approves request for funding increase for West Virginia flood recovery

FEMA will reimburse West Virginia leaders 90 percent of eligible expenses for emergencies, debris removal and infrastructure repair.
By  | 
Posted:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -- Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that his request to President Trump for an increase in the federal cost-share for 2016 flood recovery projects was approved. West Virginia leaders now can reimburse 90% of the costs of flood recovery efforts.

“This support is going to allow us, as a State, the flexibility we need to truly rebuild lives,” said Gov. Justice in a press release.

The funding is awarded by the FEMA Public Assistance grant program. The state was recently awarded $131,671,998.45 to rebuild two Nicholas County Schools. This award allowed West Virginia to cross the threshold to become eligible to raise the cost-share rate.

FEMA will provide the funds for the projects directly to West Virginia leaders.

 