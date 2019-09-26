Mandatory water conservation alert for Preston Co. PSD #1 customers

Preston County Emergency Management has announced a mandatory water conservation alert for all PSD #1 customers in Preston County.

The order calls for PSD #1 customers to immediately stop using any water for sprinklers, gardens or to wash cars until further notice.

According to PSD #1's Facebook page, neither Fairfax, Ruby Impoundment or Decker's Creek Dam can supply that area with the water necessary to fill their water tanks.

The Preston County Office of Emergency Management says this is due to their current water levels being extremely low.

They also say they are not able to keep up with the demand of the water demand and that customers may experience brown water, odor and bad taste in their water.

