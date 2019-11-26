Preston County Commission starts Emergency Response Team

Safety has always been a top priority with the Preston County Commission. Officials want to update policies regarding emergency responses of any kind and are in the process of forming an Emergency Response Team.

Interim county administrator Kathy Mace says she's been in contact with a deputy and other officials working on a way to get the program started.

"We've talked about it for awhile how were going to proceed," Mace said. "I think now we just want to put it for lack of a better word on the front burner."

Mace says the initiative will involve a group of people from different agencies from the Sheriffs Department to office of emergency management. Mace says the members of the team would be the policy makers of the initiative.

"The importance of the team is to make it organized, efficient, make it effective," Mace said.

Mase says the initiative is a county wide program that will benefit all employees.

Mace says the team would be in charge of giving employees all over the county a plan of what to do and where to go in any situation.

"If you're a new employee, we hope to have something for you and say this is where your safe zones are," Mace said.

The program hasn't officially started yet but Mace hopes to see the initiative take off and keep the community active, updated and safe.

"The world is changing," Mace said. "We need to make sure that our people are prepared."