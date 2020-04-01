Preston County OEM finds way to keep first responders safe during pandemic

In an effort to keep first responders safe, officials with the Preston County Office of Emergency Management worked on a way to keep health care workers distant from patients during the pandemic.

"KAMP Ambulance is one of the EMS personnel transporting a lot of our patients out of our local hospitals," said Preston county OEM 911 director Duane Hamilton. "We we're able to find this diagram of a cot that somebody built."

The cot, made of PVC pipe, is to protect those responders from any risks. The cot also has plastic to cover it as well.

"They can actually put a cover over the patient that limits the contamination of the person on the ambulance," Hamilton said. "So everybody knows that inside of there it is very confined and this limits their exposure to the patient."

Hamilton says the cots are a work in progress but hopes to make more of them for other first responders in the county to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We're going to test it out and see how it works and we will make sure that we've got everything," Hamilton said. "It does not take that long to build."

Hamilton says you never know where people have been or who they have been around. He hopes to protect first responders as much as possible.

"We are all working together to get through this," Hamilton said. "We had the opportunity and one of the maintenance guys was here and is good at that so took the picture and built it and it's on the truck now."