Preston County PSD No. 1 to raise water rates while residents raise concern over brown water

Water is the topic of concern for many Preston County residents as Preston County PSD #1 customers will be seeing a 26% emergency water rate hike.

Customers say they were assured the water is safe.

This rise comes to avoid financial distress to the district. The application for the hike was submitted in mid-September and the Public Service Commission received 35 letters in protest.

5 News spoke with customers who say the water rate should not be raised until the district fixes a much more pressing issue.

"I don't necessarily have a problem with the rate hike as long as I can have water that I can be confident in," said Kari Rehe, a customer who says she has seen brown water in her taps for years.

"For ten years, we have had intermittent issues. For the past five years, it has been a lot more consistent. It became a problem about three years ago," said Rehe.

Many other customers have taken to Facebook to share similar concerns.

"It’s a terrible feeling when you stick your child in a tub full of water and you question if it’s safe. And from the smell of it yesterday and the fact that my arms were splotchy and itchy after my shower, I truly don’t believe it is," said Amber Ervin.

Ervin says she created the "Preston County PSD Number One Customers" Facebook group as a way to organize after the rate hikes were proposed.

"A lot of us are just now for the first time getting together and sharing our stories, posting pictures of water problems that we have had. A lot of us knew about the problem in our area, but now that we are all talking about it. It just feels like we are starting to develop a voice," said Rehe, who is a member of the group.

Preston County businesses are also affected by the brown water.

"We are very meticulous about this gym. This is six years old. We keep it clean. When you walk into the bathroom and the water is brown. That kind of sets the tone," said Nathan Larew, owner of Three Guys Fitness.

Larew changed his water filter that morning. His six month water filter was stained black after just two months of use and the new water filter he installed had turned light brown after just hours of use.

Larew says he wants assurance that the water rates will drop once the PSD solves the water issues.

"I understand that there is an expense for treating this water. They are trying to adjust the rates so they can help treat it, but whenever we are switched over to the nice, new clean water, that we have all been waiting on. The rate then should drastically decrease," said Larew.

5 News reached out to PSD No. 1 for comment, however, the District's representative was out of office at the time of publication.

