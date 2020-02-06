UPDATE: 4 North Central West Virginia Counties announce school closings for Friday due to illness

UPDATE 02/06/2020 @ 3:42 p.m.

Lewis County Schools, Preston County Schools, Marion County Schools and Doddridge County Schools will be closed Friday because of ongoing sickness.

According to Lewis County Schools' Facebook page, Lewis County Schools will be closed to prevent the spread of illness and to allow time for facility disinfection.

Preston County Board of Education officials said schools will be closed Friday due to pending inclement weather and reported cases of influenza.

Marion County Schools will be closed due to the influenza outbreak, Marion County Board of Education officials said.

Doddridge County Schools will be closed because of pending inclement weather and ongoing sickness.

