Preston County Sheriff releases information about body found in Cheat River

The Preston County Sheriff's Office has released information about a body found in the Cheat River Friday.

According to a post on the Preston County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to an area of George Washington highway for a suspicious person.

The caller reported a man in the Cheat River acting strange, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and were directed to the location where the man was last seen. They prepped to enter the water when a fishing boat was observed up stream.

Deputies say they were able to get the attention of the fishing boat. They were able to board and locate the man within the water.

The Preston County Dive Team along with Rowlesburg, Reedsville, and Masontown Fire Department arrived on scene and assisted with the recovery, according to the Sheriff's office. Rowlesburg and KAMP Ambulance along with West Virginia State Police and WV DNR were on scene assisting as well.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Jeremy Knotts of Tunnelton.

The incident remains under investigation.