Preston County Sheriff's search for missing woman

The Preston County Sheriff's Departments is currently searching for 36-year-old Lori Beth Sines.

Sines may go by Lori Keller.

Sines was reported missing on November 13, 2019. She has not been seen nor heard from since October 12, 2019.

She was last seen in the Kingwood area of Preston County, but is known to frequent Clarksburg in Harrison County.

Sines is 5'9" and is approximately 145 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If seen, Preston County Sheriff's request you contact local authorities or 911.

Any information regarding Sines can be directed to DFC Hovatter of the Preston County Sheriff's Department at (304) 329-1611.