Preston County Commission passes resolution to become second amendment sanctuary

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- The Preston County Commission passed a resolution to become a second amendment sanctuary county.
According to Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone, the resolution passed at the commission meeting on Tuesday.
Ft. Gay became the first town in West Virginia to declare itself a sanctuary for the Second Amendment.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Senate advanced legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others, according to the Associated Press.