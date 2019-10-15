Preston County man accused of possessing meth

A Preston County man was arrested after troopers say they found meth on him Sunday night.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers pulled over a truck that did not have working registration lights.

The passenger of the truck was identified as Okey Teter. Troopers spoke to the driver and told Teter and the driver to step out of the truck.

Troopers searched the driver and Teter. Teter said he may have drugs on him after they felt what appeared to be a pipe.

Multiple drug items were discovered in Teter's pockets, according to the complaint. Troopers found six grams of crystal methamphetamine, one vile containing three grams of crystal methamphetamine, two plastic bag containing under one gram of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, two used glass smoking pipes, two new small baggies, one small empty container and $80 in cash.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of around $1,000, according to the complaint.

Teter has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.