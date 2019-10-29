Preston County man accused of sending inappropriate photo to 14-year-old girl

A Preston County man is behind bars after he allegedly sent a 14-year-old girl an inappropriate photo on Sept. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were told about an incident involving a 14-year-old girl on Sept. 20. The girl said that 18-year-old Tyler Kelly sent her a photo of something she did not want to see.

Kelly sent the girl the inappropriate photo of a along with a message via Facebook Messenger, deputies say.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Kelly's arrest

Kelly has been charged with distribution and display to minor of obscene material. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Kelly's bail is set at $10,000.