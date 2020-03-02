Preston County man accused of strangling woman

A Bruceton Mills man was arrested after he strangled a woman Sunday, troopers say.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a house on Compressor Station Road.

Preston County 911 officials told troopers the caller said Jeremiah Rankin, 32, assaulted her.

Troopers arrived at the house and spoke with the victim. She said she believed Rankin was upset.

While the victim was trying to pick up items from the floor, Rankin pushed her down, court documents state. When she tried to get up, Rankin shoved her into a wall, which left a hole.

Troopers say they noticed the hole.

After Rankin shoved her into the wall, she stood up and asked him why he was being so abusive, according to the complaint. Rankin replied "I'll show you abusive" and put his arm around her neck, strangling her.

The victim said she was unable to breathe.

After Rankin released the victim, she tried to run into her bedroom, court documents state. Rankin grabbed her arm and threatened to break it.

Troopers took Rankin into custody.

Rankin was charged with strangulation.

