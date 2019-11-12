Preston County man allegedly kills kitten with cinder block

A Preston County man was arrested after he allegedly killed a kitten with a cinder block.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched to a lot on the 200 block of Morgan Street Oct. 19 for a humane complaint. The Preston County 911 Center said a man smashed a kitten with a brick.

The 911 Center said the person who filed the complaint knew who the man was and identified him as Eric Lyons, court documents state.

Troopers met with the complainant, who said he heard arguing outside with Lyons and resident in the trailer next door. He said he heard the resident scream, "you better not hurt that cat!"

The complainant said he heard a loud thud, according to the complaint. When he went outside, he saw a kitten had been smashed by a concrete cinder block and Lyons leaving the scene.

The complainant said he didn't witness anything but called 911 anyways because the kitten belong to his cousin, the victim, troopers say.

The resident told troopers that she and Lyons were arguing when he picked up the cinder block and turned towards one of the kittens. She said she yelled at him not to hurt the cat, but he threw the cinder block down at the kitten, smashing it.

The resident said that the kitten immediately stopped moving, and its breathing became very rapid and shallow, court documents state. The kitten then stopped breathing.

Troopers spoke with the victim who said he was unaware of what happened. He said that when he left his trailer, the kitten was alive.

The victim told troopers he returned home after he got a call from the complainant. He found his kitten dead.

Troopers examined the scene and found a small kitten, which had been placed into a box. The kitten was visibly dead.

Troopers also found the cinder block.

Trooper obtained a warrant for Lyons' arrest.

Lyons has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with his bail set at $35,000.