Preston County man arrested after deputies say he fled, then hit a deputy with flashlight

A Preston County man was arrested after deputies say he fled and hit a deputy with his flashlight Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies attempted to pull over a light colored Jeep. The vehicle stopped in front of the Department of Health and Human Resources building just west of Kingwood on Route 7.

As deputies got out of their vehicle, four people got out of the Jeep. The Jeep then fled east on Route 7.

Deputies say a pursuit began. The tried to spike strip the operator of the Jeep in the area of Circle K, but failed.

The pursuit continued towards Terra Alta, deputies say. The driver was swerving in and out of the westbound and eastbound lanes.

Upon approaching Evans Turn, deputies began to attempt to get in front of the Jeep. The got next to the Jeep and prevented the vehicle from being able to approach the turn, which the driver began to slide and lost control of the vehicle in the westbound lane while heading east.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Junior Poling, began to flee on foot across a field in Evans Turn.

Deputies caught Poling. He was tackled, and a taser deployment was used.

Poling began hitting the deputy who tackled him with a flashlight on his waistband, hitting him in the nose and mouth.

Deputies say they had to use more force that was necessary to keep Poling from injuring the deputy, who was already bleeding.

Deputies got Poling in custody and took him to Preston Memorial Hospital for medical clearance for incarceration.

Poling has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and malicious wounding. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $100,000.