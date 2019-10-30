Preston County man catches record chain pickerel

A Preston County man caught a state record 27.87-inch, 4-pound chain pickerel at Upper Deckers Lake in Preston County on Oct. 13.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Matt Born of Reedsville, West Virginia, used an in-line spinner to catch the chain pickerel, which is a state record in length only.

The previous record was a 27.75-inch fish caught by Steven Demma at Tuckahoe Lake in 2001.

DNR says that anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check current records in the fishing regulations on DNR's website. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.