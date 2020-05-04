Preston County man charged after shooting man in the face, deputies say

A Masontown man has been charged after he shot a man in the face in Sunday morning, deputies say.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, at 11 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident in the parking lot at Greer Limestone on Earl L Core Road.

The victim said he was parked with his juvenile son waiting on someone, according to deputies. While he was out of his car, William Shifflett, 73, pulled beside him and shot the victim in the face.

Deputies say the victim got back in his car and left the scene with his son. Shifflett pursued the car and fired at least one more round that hit the victim's car.

Shifflett crashed his car, deputies say. The victim stopped in the parking lot to wait for police.

Shifflett pulled into the parking lot while deputies were on scene. He was taken into custody.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Shifflett has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and malicious assault.