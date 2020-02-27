Preston County officials vote for insurance to fight potential cyber attacks

Preston county commissioners vote to get insurance for cyber security to help fight costs if systems are infected with a virus.

"Helps offset the mitigation costs if we have to do data restoration, data recovery, and in some cases even in hardware restoration if we have to completely wipe out machines," said Network Specialist Biff Armstrong.

Officials say the $4,000 cost each year protects taxpayers in the county from incurring a huge unexpected cost.

"Like any other insurance, we know exactly what our premium is and what our coverage is going to be," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says the insurance can bring in additional people in the event of an attack. He says it can help speed the process of recovering data that other counties face with cyber attacks.

"You never want an attack to happen all you can do is hopefully be prepare as you can be," Armstrong said. "Whether it be with the insurance to help mitigate or being proactive."

Armstrong says there is no guarantee of virus safety but says the insurance and safety steps will help solve the problem if data is at risk.

"There's many different avenues viruses can take, a data breach or whether it's a crypto virus where its made the data unusable it helps recover on both of those fronts," Armstrong said.

With the insurance, officials say they are prepared for the risk while covering any money losses.