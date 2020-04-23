Preston County officials work on plan to keep first responders safe with state grant

Last week, officials say Preston County received $100,000 from the state that was put under the county COVID-19 grant fund. Interim County Administrator Kathy Mace says the expenditures is from March 1 to December 30 for this year.

"In the letter that we received from the governor, his intent was for us to use the funding to help assist first responders," Mace said.

Mace along with other Preston County officials are collecting data to present to the county commission on what first responders need to stay safe during the pandemic.

"Looking at personal protective equipment and also automatic ventilators to put on our ambulance," Mace said. "We're not saying that is the only thing we're looking at but that gives immediate help to first responders."

Mace says the funding wont be used in one time because the funding will last until December 30th and there is uncertainty with what the county could face later on in the fall.

"Many people in the health care profession talk about how we could perhaps be faced with COVID-19 but that also becomes the flu season," Mace said. "So when we look at a need for automatic ventilators that is really going to assist us to directly respond."

Mace says it's important to engage all of the first responders to make sure all protective equipment is beneficial for their safety.

"What we're trying to do is the best job we can in protecting the general public and also protecting our first responders," Mace said.