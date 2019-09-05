Preston County resident deploys to NC to help in hurricane relief efforts

As Hurricane Dorian continues to barrel through the Carolinas, one Preston County resident is packed and ready to assist in hurricane relief.

Anthony Amato Jr. deployed, Thursday, for North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

"Tony was selected to volunteer because he has the training, the experience, he's been to other disasters on response to hurricanes before, and he has a love for the Red Cross," said Michelle Duez, the Regional Philanthropic Officer with the American Red Cross.

"It makes me want to go every year. That's just my desire to help others," said Anthony Amato Jr., who will be in North Carolina for approximately 2 weeks.

Amato is a registered nurse who has volunteered with the American Red Cross for nearly 55 years. At the age of 15 he found a knack for lending a helping hand.

"It's kind of hard to put into words. You see so much devastation and a lot of heartbreak, but you're also providing a lot of good as well."

With his boarding pass in hand, Amato is on his way to North Carolina where he will assist in health services.

"We usually set up a little mini clinic. It can be within a shelter, it can be a free-standing service area, they can send us out to what we call hot shots. We'll go to individuals' homes, if they're unable to get out, but they need medical care," said Amato.

17 other people from the state, just like Amato, are volunteering their time for the Red Cross to help after the hurricane.

"It's an ongoing disaster, so as the need arises we'll have [more] volunteers deployed," said Duez.

Amato doesn't know where in North Carolina he will be going. He says he just goes, where he's needed most.

Even though it's not Amato's first rodeo, he says he's still overcome by nerves.

"There's always a little bit of nervousness and anticipation. I don't want to call it fear, but there's some concern of the unknown because even when you've done this time and time again, no two disasters are alike."

