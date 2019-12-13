Tunnelton woman accused of strangling husband, trying to kill him

A Tunnelton, West Virginia, woman was arrested after troopers say she strangled her husband and tried to kill him Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to Childers Drive about a domestic disturbance.

Troopers located 29-year-old Ashley Miller.

The victim told troopers that Miller kicked down the front door of his home. She entered the home and began destroying things.

Miller hit the victim in the face several times, court document state. She began strangling the victim with both of her hands.

The victim said he lost his breath and became "light headed," according to troopers. He feared for his life and thought Miller was going to kill him.

After Miller strangled the victim, she went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife, according to the complaint. She approached the victim, who was still on the couch, grabbed him by his throat with her left hand and held the knife with her right hand at least 12 inches away from his head and throat.

Miller made motions as if she was going to stab or cut the victim, troopers said. She shouted, "I should just kill you."

Troopers said a witness saw Miller hold the knife to the victim and the strangulation. The witness said he also thought Miller was going to kill the victim

The witness hid the knife after Miller dropped it, so she could not use it again, according to the complaint.

Troopers took Miller into custody.

Miller has been charged with strangulation and attempted murder. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Her bail is set at $200,000.