Preston PSD #1 customers protest water rate hike to judge

Tensions were high Wednesday as PSD #1 customers made their voices heard.

Over 50 PSD #1 customers were in attendance for the court case.

"Today, the Public Service Commission is here for an evidentiary hearing in the case concerning the Public Service District number one," said Karen Hall," said Karen Hall, a representative from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

Judge Keith Walker of the PSC heard from customers, PSD staff and PSC analysts on whether an emergency rate hike proposed by PSD #1 is warranted.

"I have three children, a husband, a home, a job. Fighting about water should be the least of my worries," said a PSD #1 customer during public comments.

Customers have been vocal for months, calling and writing to PSC staff protesting the rate hike when they say their quality of water is subpar. Neighbors went as far as to crowdfund private quality tests of their tap water.

"They did some private testing, but pretty much every level came in okay, except for the manganese which has is not federally regulated," said Kari Rehe, a PSD #1 customer.

But even if it does meet standards, customers say they often had to deal with brown water and sediment going through their systems.

Judge Walker did not make a decision today. Instead, he will take the information from the PSD, customers and analysis by the PSC into consideration.

Customers who still would like to comment but could not make it to this meeting can still write to the PSC.

"If anyone wants to make public comment, that is still open and available up until the decision is made," said Hall.