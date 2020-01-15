Preston county BOE works to continue bus route

Preston County Board of Education members are in the works to bring back the bus route for Deaker Road.

The Board of Education held a meeting Monday and discussed the route. After several months of parents sharing their complaints, officials voted to bring back the route if it's safe.

Superintendent Steve Wotring said if the bus can go down the route and turn around safely, the route will continue.

They talked to the parents, they talked to the transportation supervisor and they've agreed to take a bus down in there," Wotring said. "If they can get the turn around spot secured prior to having to go on the bridge, the bus will go back down in there to pick up the kids."

Officials say if everything is successful, kids will be picked up on Deaker Road next Monday.