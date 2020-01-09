Preston county commission focus on goals for the year

With a new year, comes new changes for Preston county.

With new changes, Preston county commission focuses on what needs done to improve the county.

Preston county commission president Samantha Stone says she has a lot of things she wants to see come out of the county.

"We need to always be looking and seeking opportunity in the county to expand our tax base," Stone said.

Stone wants to see more businesses open up and residents live in the area.

"By focusing on some of the organizations, businesses in the county, economic development, is important for survival for a lot of things in the county," Stone said.

Stone says she does not want to focus on the past, moving forward is how she says the county will improve.

"The rail trail system, the river, there is a different light here and I believe that tourism is going to be the future of this county along with agriculture," Stone said.

Commissioner Dave Price says there are several people who drive out of the county for work. Price hopes Preston county can attract a business to keep people in the area.

"If people are looking for some green space, a safe space to live or visit, this is it," Price said.

Stone says a strong pressure needs to stay on with the roads and money for them.

"Moving forward how we continue to fund the work that happened because we've got a long way to go," Stone said. "Funding I believe is something we really need to focus on and getting more of the money we need to go to core maintenance here in Preston county."