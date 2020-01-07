Preston county school officials work to end truancy issue

Preston county board of education members received their accountability report from the state, they found attendance is a big problem.

"Attendance continues to be one area where we are lacking and we really have not shown a lot of improvement," said Preston County’s Superintendent Steve Wotring.

Wotring says their effort now is to communicate with all of the schools and the community on the importance of getting kids in class.

"You can't learn when you're not in the classroom, there is no substitute for being in the classroom," Wotring said. "Even though our numbers aren't terrible, they can be better."

Wotring says kids who miss school for several days not only hurt their grades but could possibly keep themselves from graduating.

"If it translates to them not being able to master the concepts, then obviously it can affect them getting credits towards graduating," Wotring said.

To fight the truancy issue, Wotring says they focus on their students who have missed at least 10% of the school year.

"We have hired a truancy diversion specialist who's going to be working directly with families," Wotring said. "We're trying to meet with families and see what we can offer as a school system."

Wotring says there have been challenges with students who fall under this category saying 27 kids have pulled out for homeschooling.

Wotring hopes the plan will ensure every child has the opportunity to be successful in the future.

"It's a matter of just building success and successful habits with kids beginning from the earliest stages on so that we set them up to be successful," Wotring said.