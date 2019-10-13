Prickett's Fort State Park holds "Christmas in October" event

Prickett's Fort State Park in Marion County decided to celebrate the holiday season a little early.

Starting on Friday and ending October 13th, the state park's visitor center housed a variety of unique vendors showing off their crafts.

The vendors ranged from carpenters to wool weavers to basket makers.

Some were even working behind their tables, creating amazing art pieces right in front of the customers eyes.

One man carefully carved a jolly Santa Claus out of a small hunk of wood, while a women across the way pumped her foot on a pedal and spun a spindle of wool into a head wrap with a spinning wheel.

Although some may think it too early to begin Christmas shopping, the park's executive director, Greg Bray says if it happens in July, then why not October.

"Everybody does Christmas in July, we do it in October, said Bray with a shrug. "Allows the vendors to have a little better weather, get people out and get them here at the park."

Some of the featured vendors from the event will be bringing their creations to future craft shows throughout the year.

Be on the lookout!