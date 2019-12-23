Prime pothole season underway in North Central West Virginia

During this holiday season, there are few days off for many area mechanics. Their busy season is largely thanks to West Virginia's abundant potholes.

Prime pothole season keeps auto repair shops busy from the first freeze of the season through spring. (Photo: WDTV)

Mechanic Roger McBee has worked on cars for 50 years.

"They've been here for as long as I can remember," McBee said. "They continue to do their damage. They just can't fix them fast enough."

Just as drivers make their last-second shopping runs, potholes pop up across North Central West Virginia, creating road hazards for some and expensive fixes for others.

A pothole can be impossible to avoid. Sometimes drivers have to make a split-second decision to either swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid them or slow down to soften the blow.

That's why drivers are cautioned to be extra vigilant on the roads and stay on the hunt for those pesky potholes.

"You don't want to swerve to avoid a pothole and hit a car or tree," McBee said. "You have to be really careful. My advice would be to slow down and try to miss it. Go slowly. If you swerve, you have the chance of getting into an accident."

McBee's shop already is swarmed with cars in need of repair. It has been since the first freeze of the season.

"They destroy tires, rims, and can destroy the suspension," McBee said.

All of those damages could rack up repair costs to already tight holiday budgets.

In case your car is hurt by a pothole while you're driving, it's important to prepare ahead of time just in case you pop a tire on the highway.

"Hopefully, you know where your jack and spare tire is," McBee said. "At least get a tire on it so you can move it off the road."