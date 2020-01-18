Prince Harry and Megan Markle relieved of royal titles

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are no longer working members of the royal family.

According to Buckingham Palace, the couple will no longer formally represent the queen nor will they use their official titles.

The queen released a statement saying, "following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family."

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back from their royal duties.

The couple says they will work to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.

Harry and Megan will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.