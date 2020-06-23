Marion County Prosecutor: No criminal conduct found in fatal crash involving police officer from July 2019

Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman said that no criminal conduct was found in a fatal crash involving a police officer from July 2019.

Freeman said in a Facebook post he informed the Marion County Sheriff's Office in a letter that the incident did not support criminal charges.

On July 10, 2019, Steve Santini was turning when he was hit by a truck owned by the Fairmont Police Department. Santini was killed in the wreck.

A lawsuit has been filed against the police department.