Protest against a potential new power plant held on WVU campus

Students at WVU and community members gathered to hold a protest against the construction of a new power plant.

Protesters say this will be the 6th fossil fuel plant in the Morgantown area.

Members of different organizations held signs out to passing cars, had speakers on campus and entertainment.

Their goal was to inform others on what they believe the effects of this new power plant would be.

"It is our belief that the money that the county commission is going to spend through their pilot agreement would be better spent on green energy or other infrastructure programs for the county and for the city of Morgantown," Ethan Cade, a member of the WVU Sierra Student Coalition said. "In addition, we believe in the science of climate change," he said.

Construction on the new power plant could begin between the end of this year and early 2021.