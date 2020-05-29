Young locals of Morgantown take stand for black lives after George Floyd's death

Young Morgantown locals gathered on Spruce Street and Walnut Street to protest for black lives Friday after George Floyd's death.

Over 15 people participated in the protest.

They held signs that speak against racism to show as cars pass. Many cars honked in support.

“It’s been going on for too long, and it’s time for people to take a stand and fight back," said Zoe Phillips, a local high school student.

Floyd died after a former Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on his neck. The former officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested Friday.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.