Protesters took to the West Virginia state capitol Saturday.

Freedom Rally organizers say that they aren't happy with the way Governor Jim Justice has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he should have called a special session of the state legislature during the pandemic.

"I can't believe thousands of people aren’t here it's really important for people to take their freedom back," says attendee Cheryl Norris.

They also say that they hope to change how the state handles this situation, calling the shutdowns 'unneeded' and have caused emotional and financial damages to businesses, and children.

"We have taken every way of life from our kids it's hard enough for an adult to cope with this when you tell a child they can't go to school they can't play with their friends they are not going to get to go to any parks this summer you know not everybody is fortunate enough to have swing sets in their back yard," says Gretchen Griffin, who was also in attendance.